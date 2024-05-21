Rival F1 star 'preferred' to Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
A current F1 star has been named as the preferred driver to Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.
Hamilton announced he would be moving to Ferrari in 2025, leaving Mercedes after winning six world titles with the team.
The seven-time world champion will reunite with Fred Vasseur, team boss from his junior career and compete alongside Charles Leclerc.
Hamilton will also bring key Mercedes personnel to Ferrari, including Loic Serra and Jerome d'Ambrosio in a major blow to the German outfit.
Has Hamilton made the right move to Ferrari?
Mercedes have fallen behind the Scuderia this season, and are currently fourth in the constructors’ championship.
Hamilton’s move to Ferrari also leaves current driver Carlos Sainz without a race seat for 2025, with the Spanish driver yet to sign for another team.
Sainz has impressed in 2024, claiming a race win at the Australian Grand Prix, with some saying Ferrari had sacked the wrong driver.
Mundo Deportivo consulted groups of fans at Imola, and found most wished Sainz to remain at Ferrari, with some even preferring him to Hamilton.
"I think he is doing well and he also forms a good team with Leclerc. But hey, we will see what the future is like for him and for Ferrari ," one fan said.
“Carlos still had a long way to go. Hamilton is at the end of his career,” another added.
One even went as far to say that: “I would have kept Sainz instead of Hamilton.”
In addition, Mundo Deportivo were told by an Italian journalist: “Fans are not happy with the signing of Lewis. Although in time, if Hamilton wins races, perhaps this will be forgotten.”
