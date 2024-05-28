close global

Mercedes chief reveals his pick to replace Hamilton

A key Mercedes figure has praised Andrea Kimi Antonelli and says he should be promoted to the team's second F1 seat for 2025.

Lewis Hamilton has already announced he will be leaving Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025, and with the second Silver Arrows seat still vacant, speculation about who could replace the seven-time world champion continues.

Carlos Sainz initially seemed among the favourites to replace Hamilton, in a straight swap after being displaced from the Scuderia. But the Spaniard has subsequently been heavily linked with a switch to Sauber, who will become Audi from 2026 onwards.

And now a key man in the Mercedes hierarchy has publicly demonstrated his support for their junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli, who currently races in F2.

Lewis Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025.
Carlos Sainz initially seemed like the perfect choice to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

Will we see Antonelli in a Mercedes seat in 2025?

Despite only being 17, Antonelli could potentially make the step up to F1 as early as 2025.

Not only has Antonelli been complimented by the likes of Hamilton and current world champion Max Verstappen, but now also from Mercedes technical director James Allison.

Following a recent test in an older Mercedes, Antonelli was 'metronomic in his pace', according to the engineer.

"Just a young, enthusiastic driver. Very, very fast - metronomic in his pace. Has not been in an F1 car until recently, but made it look like he'd been in one for ages within a lap or two," Allison rold CNA earlier this month.

"He came at this generation of cars, the ground effect cars, with an open mind. He feels all the same things that you'd expect him to feel. But he's not polluted by the previous cars.

James Allison has been a key figure at Mercedes since joining from Ferrari in 2017

"So he just takes them as they are, tells us what he is feeling as weaknesses and strengths, and lets the engineers work to try to improve those things. But he looks like a very promising young driver."

"Honestly, I have no idea what [team principal] Toto [Wolff]'s plans are. But I think, for me, taking on a youngster would be...if it was my job, I’d probably take on Kimi," he said.

