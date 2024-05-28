close global

F1 News Today: Cullen in new partnership heartbreak as Hamilton hits out at 'inaccuracies'

F1 News Today: Cullen in new partnership heartbreak as Hamilton hits out at 'inaccuracies'

F1 News Today: Cullen in new partnership heartbreak as Hamilton hits out at 'inaccuracies'

F1 News Today: Cullen in new partnership heartbreak as Hamilton hits out at 'inaccuracies'

Angela Cullen suffered racing heartbreak after a disastrous Indy 500 weekend with Marcus Armstrong.

Hamilton hits out at 'INACCURACIES' over Brad Pitt F1 movie

Lewis Hamilton has hit out at claims that Brad Pitt’s F1 movie budget has risen to a staggering $300 million.

Hamilton dealt new Ferrari blow amid F1 record low

The Monaco Grand Prix was already bad enough for Lewis Hamilton, who spent most of it tucked up behind Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, which in turn was stuck behind the tactically slow George Russell.

Andretti names F1 kingmaker who INSISTED he'd block entry bid

Mario Andretti has revealed his part in a feud with a key member of the Formula 1 paddock.

German star targets F1 return as FUMING team boss considers dropping driver

A surprise German star is targeting an F1 return after a team boss plans to make changes for the Canadian Grand Prix.

EXCLUSIVE: Former team-mate claims Newey turned down offers from rival F1 team

  • 19 minutes ago
Massive Perez crash set to cost Red Bull MILLIONS

  • 1 hour ago
