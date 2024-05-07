close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals team-mate collision damage as Sainz FUMES at rumours

F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals team-mate collision damage as Sainz FUMES at rumours

F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals team-mate collision damage as Sainz FUMES at rumours

F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals team-mate collision damage as Sainz FUMES at rumours

Max Verstappen has revealed that his car actually received some contact in a scary incident with Sergio Perez during lap one of the Miami Grand Prix.

Sainz hits out at 'UNTRUE' rumours over next team

Carlos Sainz remains in contract limbo for 2025, but the Ferrari exile has hinted at advanced discussions with potential new teams.

Former Hamilton physio Cullen gains loving approval from major American star

Angela Cullen has been given loving approval after moving on from her partnership with Lewis Hamilton.

Norris' Miami victory capped off F1's best week in recent memory

Lando Norris claiming his first Grand Prix victory will be the story everyone remembers from Formula 1's third trip to Miami.

Norris thankful for 'cool moment' with Trump after Miami win

Lando Norris received congratulations from the former US president Donald Trump following his victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

F1 star DEMOTED after late penalty as McLaren defend Trump visit in statement - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

F1 star DEMOTED after late penalty as McLaren defend Trump visit in statement - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Norris delivers X-rated celebration as huge SMASH hands Brit Miami advantage
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Norris delivers X-rated celebration as huge SMASH hands Brit Miami advantage

  • Yesterday 06:57

Rival F1 boss insists Red Bull employees want OUT as 'CVs' onslaught revealed
5 minutes ago

F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals team-mate collision damage as Sainz FUMES at rumours
2 hours ago

F1 star DEMOTED after late penalty as McLaren defend Trump visit in statement - GPFans F1 Recap
Yesterday 23:57

Norris admits 'ROCKET' move nearly ruined Miami victory
Yesterday 22:57

Verstappen reveals his car was DAMAGED in scary Perez incident
Yesterday 21:57

F1 boss set for new TATTOO after Miami stunner
Yesterday 20:57

