Former Hamilton physio Cullen gains loving approval from major American star

Angela Cullen has been given loving approval after moving on from her partnership with Lewis Hamilton.

Cullen joined Hamilton as his physio in 2016 overseeing his most dominant era in Formula 1.

The two announced they would be parting ways prior to the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Cullen taking on a new role.

Despite the split the two remain close with Hamilton denying any rift between the pair.

Is Cullen enjoying life after Hamilton?

Speaking to Sky Sports around the time of their split Hamilton insisted that the pair remained close.

“Angela is living her life right now,” he said.

“She’s got so many ideas of things she wants to do. We message pretty much every day. We are still going to skydive together. We are always going to be in each other’s lives. We’re stuck with each other, unfortunately, or fortunately."

Since the separation, Cullen has joined forces with Marcus Armstrong, a fellow Kiwi racing in US series IndyCar.

Armstrong currently drives for Chip Ganassi Racing, and is 18th in the championship, with fifth being his best finish this season.

Cullen seems to be enjoying herself outside the hectic world of the F1 paddock, feeling the love not just from Armstrong but also from a major American star.

Actress, singer and model Nazanin Mandi stepped into Armstrong’s race overalls during the Long Beach IndyCar race weekend and was supported by Angela Cullen.

After driving Armstrong’s car, Mandi embraced Cullen and said: “Thank you Ange, I love you.”

Cullen, Armstrong and Mandi were also seen together in a group picture enjoying breakfast together on social media, showing Hamilton’s former physio is enjoying the next step in her career.

