close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Former Hamilton physio Cullen gains loving approval from major American star

Former Hamilton physio Cullen gains loving approval from major American star

Former Hamilton physio Cullen gains loving approval from major American star

Former Hamilton physio Cullen gains loving approval from major American star

Angela Cullen has been given loving approval after moving on from her partnership with Lewis Hamilton.

Cullen joined Hamilton as his physio in 2016 overseeing his most dominant era in Formula 1.

READ MORE: FIA announce HEAVY fine for F1 star after 'extremely dangerous' move

The two announced they would be parting ways prior to the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Cullen taking on a new role.

Despite the split the two remain close with Hamilton denying any rift between the pair.

Angela Cullen and Lewis Hamilton
Angela Cullen during the 2023 Bahrain GP

Is Cullen enjoying life after Hamilton?

Speaking to Sky Sports around the time of their split Hamilton insisted that the pair remained close.

“Angela is living her life right now,” he said.

“She’s got so many ideas of things she wants to do. We message pretty much every day. We are still going to skydive together. We are always going to be in each other’s lives. We’re stuck with each other, unfortunately, or fortunately."

Since the separation, Cullen has joined forces with Marcus Armstrong, a fellow Kiwi racing in US series IndyCar.

READ MORE: Hamilton hit with SEVERE FIA penalty after clumsy Miami race

Cullen now works with IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong

Armstrong currently drives for Chip Ganassi Racing, and is 18th in the championship, with fifth being his best finish this season.

Cullen seems to be enjoying herself outside the hectic world of the F1 paddock, feeling the love not just from Armstrong but also from a major American star.

Actress, singer and model Nazanin Mandi stepped into Armstrong’s race overalls during the Long Beach IndyCar race weekend and was supported by Angela Cullen.

After driving Armstrong’s car, Mandi embraced Cullen and said: “Thank you Ange, I love you.”

Cullen, Armstrong and Mandi were also seen together in a group picture enjoying breakfast together on social media, showing Hamilton’s former physio is enjoying the next step in her career.

READ MORE: Ricciardo suffers MAJOR Miami setback amid F1 penalty woes

Related

Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 FIA Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Sky Sports Angela Cullen
Hamilton reveals Mercedes' biggest Miami problem after miserable display
Miami Grand Prix

Hamilton reveals Mercedes' biggest Miami problem after miserable display

  • Yesterday 09:57
Hamilton Miami FIA penalty verdict announced
Latest F1 News

Hamilton Miami FIA penalty verdict announced

  • May 4, 2024 15:44

Latest News

Miami Grand Prix

F1 boss set for new TATTOO after Miami stunner

  • 42 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton

Former Hamilton physio Cullen gains loving approval from major American star

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Feature

Norris' Miami victory capped off F1's best week in recent memory

  • 2 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix

Norris thankful for 'cool moment' with Trump after Miami win

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Sainz hits out at 'UNTRUE' rumours over next team

  • Today 16:57
F1 Social

Russell makes HILARIOUS qualifying admission to pop icon in 'f***** up' lap

  • Today 15:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x