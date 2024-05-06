F1 star DEMOTED after late penalty as McLaren defend Trump visit in statement - GPFans F1 Recap

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has been handed a penalty, after the conclusion of the Miami Grand Prix.

McLaren release Donald Trump statement after SHOCK Miami GP visit

McLaren have released a statement following a garage visit from Donald Trump at the Miami Grand Prix that caused uproar on social media.

'Britain has a new hero' - GPFans Miami GP Hot Takes

Lando Norris stormed home to take his first ever race victory at the Miami Grand Prix, beating Max Verstappen over the line to take a stunning win for McLaren.

Wholesome Hamilton leads top reactions to maiden Norris win

Lewis Hamilton has provided a wholesome reaction to Lando Norris’ first race win at the Miami Grand Prix.

Brundle reveals SHOCK Red Bull exit secret about close pal Newey

Reports have suggested that Adrian Newey’s decision to leave Red Bull comes down to the power struggle at the team - but Martin Brundle seems to think otherwise.

