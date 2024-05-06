Brundle reveals SHOCK Red Bull exit secret about close pal Newey

Reports have suggested that Adrian Newey’s decision to leave Red Bull comes down to the power struggle at the team - but Martin Brundle seems to think otherwise.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the 65-year-old will leave the team in the first quarter of 2025 after nearly two decades.

READ MORE: Red Bull CONFIRM Newey departure and when he’ll leave

A legendary engineer in the world of F1, Newey has won 13 drivers’ championships and 12 constructors’ titles with the likes of Williams, McLaren and Red Bull in what has been an incredible career.

Newey is reportedly unsettled with the current power struggle between the Thai and Austrian side of the Red Bull ownership, as a result of the situation surrounding Christian Horner.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

Newey has been heavily linked with Ferrari

Brundle: Red Bull exit been on Newey's mind

But speaking with Sky Sports in Miami before Friday’s practice, Brundle believes Newey’s exit has been on the cards for a while.

"I know Adrian quite well and this move has been in his mind for some time,” he said.

"It nearly happened a couple of years ago and obviously he's been courted by many teams for some decades because of his incredible success rate.

"Teams he joins, quite quickly start winning world championships. That's just a fact.

READ MORE: Newey move to F1 rivals RULED OUT

Martin Brundle believes Newey's departure has been on the cards

Brundle also believes that his decision to leave Red Bull is not entirely down to the drama surrounding the team.

"I don't think it's all about what is happening at Red Bull earlier on in the season, I think there are a number of factors. This has been in his mind for a long time,” he added.

"He does 150 days a year at Red Bull. Adrian has had his mind on other things - hypercars, Americas Cup boats, he's got some beautiful race cars of his own that he loves to race.

"Adrian has been moving towards this for some time."

READ MORE: Lawyers involved as Newey aims to work for Red Bull rival ASAP

Related