F1 News Today: Norris delivers X-rated celebration as huge SMASH hands Brit Miami advantage
Lando Norris has finally achieved his maiden F1 victory after a chaotic Miami Grand Prix.
Big SMASH hands huge advantage to Verstappen F1 rivals
An incident involving Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen caused a full course safety car to be deployed in the Miami Grand Prix, and put Max Verstappen's race into jeopardy, providing Lando Norris with an opportunity.
Leclerc hits out at CONTROVERSIAL Ferrari livery
Charles Leclerc has spoken out on Ferrari's special livery for the Miami Grand Prix, which has divided opinion in the paddock and the stands.
Former F1 star backs KEY Norris decision
Former F1 driver current analyst Jolyon Palmer has given his verdict on Lando Norris committing his future to McLaren, amid reports linking him to Red Bull.
'Make McLaren Great Again' - Norris plays Trump card in Miami GP win
Lando Norris recorded his first-ever win in Formula 1 as former United States president Donald Trump visited the McLaren garage at the Miami Grand Prix.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul