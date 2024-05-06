close global

F1 News Today: Norris delivers X-rated celebration as huge SMASH hands Brit Miami advantage

Lando Norris has finally achieved his maiden F1 victory after a chaotic Miami Grand Prix.

Big SMASH hands huge advantage to Verstappen F1 rivals

An incident involving Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen caused a full course safety car to be deployed in the Miami Grand Prix, and put Max Verstappen's race into jeopardy, providing Lando Norris with an opportunity.

Leclerc hits out at CONTROVERSIAL Ferrari livery

Charles Leclerc has spoken out on Ferrari's special livery for the Miami Grand Prix, which has divided opinion in the paddock and the stands.

Former F1 star backs KEY Norris decision

Former F1 driver current analyst Jolyon Palmer has given his verdict on Lando Norris committing his future to McLaren, amid reports linking him to Red Bull.

'Make McLaren Great Again' - Norris plays Trump card in Miami GP win

Lando Norris recorded his first-ever win in Formula 1 as former United States president Donald Trump visited the McLaren garage at the Miami Grand Prix.

F1 Standings

