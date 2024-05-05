Former F1 star backs KEY Norris decision

Former F1 driver current analyst Jolyon Palmer has given his verdict on Lando Norris committing his future to McLaren, amid reports linking him to Red Bull.

The Brit signed a new multi-year deal with the Woking-based squad that would keep him with the team beyond the 2025 season.

Norris has been with the team since his debuted in the sport in 2019 and has established himself as one of the top talents on the grid.

The 24-year-old has grabbed 15 podiums in his career so far but is yet to claim his maiden F1 win, holding the record for the most podiums without a win and sharing the record for the most second-place finishes without a win (8) with Nick Heidfeld.

Palmer backs Norris' McLaren commitment

Norris enjoyed his best season to date in 2023, finishing sixth in the world championship with 205 points, registering seven podiums.

The McLaren driver has been on the radar of Red Bull for some time, with Helmut Marko recently admitting that he is keeping tabs on both of McLaren’s star drivers; Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The defending champions may have a seat vacant for next season with Sergio Perez being out of contract, but the Mexican is still in the running for the drive, as well as Carlos Sainz.

Norris has been linked with Red Bull

Writing in his column for F1.com, Palmer believes Norris has made the right decision in committing his future to McLaren.

“With seats open at both Red Bull and Mercedes, time will tell if that is the smart move, but with the way that McLaren are improving right now, there aren’t many better places to be in the short term,” he said.

"As tempting as a Red Bull seat would be, the way that Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Sergio Perez have been annihilated by Verstappen would make anyone think twice about joining a team so galvanised around a superstar driver.”

