Leclerc hits out at CONTROVERSIAL Ferrari livery

Charles Leclerc has spoken out on Ferrari's special livery for the Miami Grand Prix, which has divided opinion in the paddock and the stands.

The Prancing Horse have brought some not-so subtle blue accents to their Miami machines, including blue wheels, to mark the 70th anniversary of their presence in North America.

There are actually two different blues being used on the drivers' race suits and on the cars themselves - Azzurro La Plata, a colour used on the overalls of the team's first ever world champion Alberto Ascari, and Azzurro Dino is a darker shade worn by the likes of Niki Lauda and Clay Regazzoni, its name a nod to Enzo Ferrari's son Dino, who died tragically young.

Lauda and Ascari's achievements in scarlet need no introduction, but Regazzoni is a slightly less well-known name who became a Scuderia legend when he took victory at the team's home race at Monza in his debut season.

The blue accents on the Ferrari have been controversial

Ferrari's one-off race suits have been broadly praised

Leclerc: I'm happy it's not all blue

Speaking after qualifying in Miami this week, Leclerc admitted to mixed feelings about the one-off changes, praising the blue race suits but insisting 'a Ferrari should be red'.

He told reporters: "I think everybody expected more blue on the car, but I think everybody loved the actual kit, which is great, but to me a Ferrari should be red, so I'm happy it's not an all-blue car."

Team principal Fred Vasseur was more positive about the changes, which coincide with the addition of new sponsor HP's blue logo, when speaking ahead of the race weekend.

“The upcoming Miami Grand Prix will be one to remember in the history of our team," he said. "As in Florida we will be celebrating our heritage through a unique livery, rediscovering two colours that are part of our history."

