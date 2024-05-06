close global

'Make McLaren Great Again' - Norris plays Trump card in Miami GP win

Lando Norris recorded his first-ever win in Formula 1 as former United States president Donald Trump visited the McLaren garage at the Miami Grand Prix.

The 45th president of the United States of America was a guest at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, taking time out from his trial in New York to attend the race. He requested to visit the McLaren garage and was shown around by CEO Zak Brown ahead of the race.

After a dramatic race which saw Norris win for the first time in his 110-race career, Trump was also recorded congratulating the British driver on his success in Miami.

Many F1 fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, joked that Trump would no doubt lay claim to the victory, helping 'make McLaren great again.'

Others went even stronger with the theory, insisting that Trump's presence spurred Norris on and helped turn him into prime Lewis Hamilton as he finished more than seven seconds clear of Max Verstappen to win the race.

F1 Twitter's best Trump-McLaren memes

F1 Standings

