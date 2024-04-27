F1 champion reveals £100 MILLION contract to keep racing

Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has revealed the hefty contract he was set to have if he remained in the sport.

The German debuted in F1 in 2006 with Williams, the team that his father Keke won his world title with in 1982.

After spending four years with the team and achieving one podium, Rosberg moved to Mercedes to partner the returning Michael Schumacher in 2010, who he spent three years with until the seven-time champion retired from F1 for good in 2012.

That year, Rosberg grabbed his first win in China and a year later, he would be teamed up with best friend Lewis Hamilton after the latter left McLaren.

Nico Rosberg joined Mercedes with Michael Schumacher in 2010

Rosberg had a tense team-mate battle with Lewis Hamilton

Rosberg reveals £100m Mercedes contract

In what would become one of the most dominant eras in F1 history, Rosberg and Hamilton had a well-documented rivalry as team-mates, coined ‘The Silver War.’

Losing out to the Brit for the title in 2014 and 2015, the 38-year-old would achieve title success in 2016 and shockingly opted to retire from the sport following that season.

Speaking with the Business of Sport podcast, Rosberg revealed he was under contract with Mercedes for a few more years when he announced his retirement and that it would have been worth £100m.

But the German explained that the money was not a reason for him to continue racing.

The German was supposed to under contract for two more years

“I had an existing contract for two further years,” he explained.

“Just continuing to race a couple more years was, easy going to be 100 million, yeah.

“But I’m so lucky that I made such a lot of money from my sport, that that money was not a consideration because I know that what I’ve earned is so anyways, I can fulfil anything, you know even for my kids and grandkids.”

