Schumacher names shock F1 star to replace Hulkenberg at Haas

Former Formula 1 driver and pundit Ralf Schumacher has backed a surprise name to replace Nico Hulkenberg at Haas in 2025.

Hulkenberg will make the move to Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber for next season on a contract which will see him through to when the team becomes Audi in 2026.

The experienced German becomes the second driver to switch teams for the 2025 season; the other being seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who will make the stunning move to Ferrari from Mercedes.

The 36-year-old is also the eighth driver to secure a seat for next year on the grid, with 12 other drivers currently out of contract at the end of the 2024 season.

Nico Hulkenberg will join Sauber in 2025

The team will become Audi in 2026

Schumacher backs Bottas to join Haas

Haas are one of a few teams who are yet to confirm their driver lineup for 2025, and will now be searching for Hulkenberg’s replacement.

Teenage sensation Oliver Bearman is being heavily linked with a seat at the American team, with the 18-year-old being their reserve driver and the Brit putting in a fantastic display on his F1 debut with Ferrari earlier this year in Saudi Arabia.

But speaking with Sky Germany, Schumacher, who won six races in his F1 career, has backed current Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas to replace Hulkenberg.

Valtteri Bottas is out of contract in 2024

“They still need a good, experienced driver,” he said. “I don’t think Magnussen will be enough and I’m excited to see who goes there. I would bet on Bottas but we’ll see.”

The Finnish driver is out of contract at the end of the season and it has been suggested that he and team-mate Zhou Guanyu are set to depart the team following this campaign.

Hulkenberg’s signing has made this even more likely, and with Haas weighing up their options for next year, Bottas would no doubt offer an abundance of experience for the American outfit.

