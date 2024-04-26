F1 champion claims Drive to Survive success was 'very lucky'
Drive to Survive has had an incredible impact on growing Formula 1’s global audience – but Nico Rosberg claims Netflix were 'lucky' with their success.
First launching on the streaming service in 2019, the series gives fans an in-depth look at the personalities involved in the sport, sitting down with drivers, team principals and pundits.
Drive to Survive has recently released its sixth season covering the 2023 campaign and has had a monumental impact on the sport, particularly in the USA, helping grow the profile of certain key figures such as Daniel Ricciardo and Guenther Steiner.
Three years prior to the series’ release, Rosberg claimed his maiden world championship after a tense battle with teammate Lewis Hamilton, before opting to retire from the sport.
Rosberg claims Netflix were 'lucky' with success
There is little question that the Netflix show has been significant in growing F1’s audience and impact around the world, but speaking on the Business of Sport podcast, Rosberg said its success was ‘very lucky.’
“Netflix, I’m convinced that it’s not something you can plan and I don’t think they did plan,” he said.
“I think they got very lucky, our sport got lucky because, they did a good job with it and they managed to find characters that just were so open. It was like a reality TV show and it’s getting the humans behind the helmets or behind the team bosses or whatever.
“Look at Tennis. They tried to do it as well and it didn’t work on Netflix because it’s boring. The characters didn’t open up, it’s not a reality TV show. It’s staged, and it’s boring.
“And F1, I think they just got really lucky. There’s these personalities [that are] just great to watch. Even the personalities from teams that are further down the grid. You have Guenther Steiner who’s become a legend in his own right just from Netflix. It’s just great to watch.”
