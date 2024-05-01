close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen in exit THREAT as Newey rules out move to rival team

Max Verstappen's Red Bull future has become a hot topic this season, and now his father Jos has spoken out.

Newey move to F1 rivals RULED OUT

Adrian Newey has ruled out one of his main suitors as the design guru prepares for his Red Bull departure.

Spice Girl support for Geri Horner amid Red Bull SCANDAL

Geri Horner, wife of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, has received support from former Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham amid the ongoing saga surrounding her husband.

Red Bull urged to 'stop crazy TV show' amid chaos

Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has called for the chaos surrounding Red Bull to come to an end.

Leclerc pictured with new love as post hits 3 MILLION likes

Charles Leclerc has been snapped spending time with a new love during the break between the Chinese and Miami grands prix.

Newey's desired Ferrari role revealed as Red Bull chief submits RESIGNATION - GPFans F1 Recap
Newey's desired Ferrari role revealed as Red Bull chief submits RESIGNATION - GPFans F1 Recap
Yesterday 23:57

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Newey submits Red Bull 'resignation' as Ferrari move given huge boost
F1 News Today: Newey submits Red Bull 'resignation' as Ferrari move given huge boost
Yesterday 14:26

  • Yesterday 14:26

Netflix honour F1 legend Senna with new series
5 minutes ago

  • 5 minutes ago
F1 superstar taking on FIA over PENALTY decision
50 minutes ago

  • 50 minutes ago
Lawyers involved as Newey aims to work for Red Bull rival ASAP
1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Five tragedies F1 must also remember as we mourn Senna
2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen in exit THREAT as Newey rules out move to rival team
Today 05:57

  • Today 05:57
Newey's desired Ferrari role revealed as Red Bull chief submits RESIGNATION - GPFans F1 Recap
Yesterday 23:57

  • Yesterday 23:57
