F1 News Today: Verstappen in exit THREAT as Newey rules out move to rival team

Max Verstappen's Red Bull future has become a hot topic this season, and now his father Jos has spoken out.

Newey move to F1 rivals RULED OUT

Adrian Newey has ruled out one of his main suitors as the design guru prepares for his Red Bull departure.

Spice Girl support for Geri Horner amid Red Bull SCANDAL

Geri Horner, wife of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, has received support from former Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham amid the ongoing saga surrounding her husband.

Red Bull urged to 'stop crazy TV show' amid chaos

Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has called for the chaos surrounding Red Bull to come to an end.

Leclerc pictured with new love as post hits 3 MILLION likes

Charles Leclerc has been snapped spending time with a new love during the break between the Chinese and Miami grands prix.

