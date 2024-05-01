F1 News Today: Verstappen in exit THREAT as Newey rules out move to rival team
Max Verstappen's Red Bull future has become a hot topic this season, and now his father Jos has spoken out.
Newey move to F1 rivals RULED OUT
Adrian Newey has ruled out one of his main suitors as the design guru prepares for his Red Bull departure.
Spice Girl support for Geri Horner amid Red Bull SCANDAL
Geri Horner, wife of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, has received support from former Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham amid the ongoing saga surrounding her husband.
Red Bull urged to 'stop crazy TV show' amid chaos
Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has called for the chaos surrounding Red Bull to come to an end.
Leclerc pictured with new love as post hits 3 MILLION likes
Charles Leclerc has been snapped spending time with a new love during the break between the Chinese and Miami grands prix.
Latest News
Netflix honour F1 legend Senna with new series
- 5 minutes ago
F1 superstar taking on FIA over PENALTY decision
- 50 minutes ago
Lawyers involved as Newey aims to work for Red Bull rival ASAP
- 1 hour ago
Five tragedies F1 must also remember as we mourn Senna
- 2 hours ago
- Today 05:57
Newey's desired Ferrari role revealed as Red Bull chief submits RESIGNATION - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57