F1 News Today: Newey could SNUB Hamilton as Wolff makes 'knives in pockets' admission
Despite reports connecting Adrian Newey to Ferrari, he could snub the team in favour of one of their rivals.
Wolff admits 'knives in pockets' at tense F1 bosses meeting
Toto Wolff has opened up on an unusual meeting of all Formula 1 team principals away from the F1 paddock.
'F***ing silent assassin': Horner reveals MASTERMIND behind Newey exit
Christian Horner has revealed the mastermind behind Adrian Newey’s exit from Red Bull, labelling them as a ‘silent assassin’.
Wolff in stark admission over key Mercedes figures 'wanting' to LEAVE
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has discussed the departure of key figures from the team, including Loic Serra and Jerome d’Ambrosio.
Hamilton £350 million fortune REVEALED after making stunning top 10
Lewis Hamilton has been named in the top 10 of a popular UK rich list, with his pre-Ferrari fortune revealed.
