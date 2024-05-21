close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Newey could SNUB Hamilton as Wolff makes 'knives in pockets' admission

F1 News Today: Newey could SNUB Hamilton as Wolff makes 'knives in pockets' admission

F1 News Today: Newey could SNUB Hamilton as Wolff makes 'knives in pockets' admission

F1 News Today: Newey could SNUB Hamilton as Wolff makes 'knives in pockets' admission

Despite reports connecting Adrian Newey to Ferrari, he could snub the team in favour of one of their rivals.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff admits 'knives in pockets' at tense F1 bosses meeting

Toto Wolff has opened up on an unusual meeting of all Formula 1 team principals away from the F1 paddock.

➡️ READ MORE

'F***ing silent assassin': Horner reveals MASTERMIND behind Newey exit

Christian Horner has revealed the mastermind behind Adrian Newey’s exit from Red Bull, labelling them as a ‘silent assassin’.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff in stark admission over key Mercedes figures 'wanting' to LEAVE

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has discussed the departure of key figures from the team, including Loic Serra and Jerome d’Ambrosio.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton £350 million fortune REVEALED after making stunning top 10

Lewis Hamilton has been named in the top 10 of a popular UK rich list, with his pre-Ferrari fortune revealed.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren Toto Wolff Adrian Newey
Red Bull star reveals negotiations as new driver REPLACEMENT target emerges - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Red Bull star reveals negotiations as new driver REPLACEMENT target emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Horner reveals Perez CHANGE as Vettel makes F1 RETURN
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner reveals Perez CHANGE as Vettel makes F1 RETURN

  • Yesterday 11:10

Latest News

F1 Superstars

Hamilton BEATS Verstappen despite Red Bull star's lucrative deal

  • 14 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Wolff drops HUGE clue over Hamilton F1 replacement at Mercedes

  • 59 minutes ago
F1 News

FIA to clamp down on major F1 problem with BIGGER penalties

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Newey could SNUB Hamilton as Wolff makes 'knives in pockets' admission

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Red Bull star reveals negotiations as new driver REPLACEMENT target emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Off The Track

Hamilton £350 million fortune REVEALED after making stunning top 10

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x