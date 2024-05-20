Wolff admits 'knives in pockets' at tense F1 bosses meeting

Toto Wolff has opened up on an unusual meeting of all Formula 1 team principals away from the F1 paddock.

The Austrian had to sit just one seat away from arch nemesis Christian Horner as F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali bought dinner for the team bosses ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weekend.

Williams boss James Vowles took to Instagram to describe a 'really great evening', which he said lasted 'all night long', before battle ensued the following morning during FP3 and qualifying at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Domenicali originates from the Imola region, and wanted to take the team principals to one of his preferred restaurants.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner are rivals

Stefano Domenicali invited Toto Wolff and other for dinner

Wolff and Horner face 'all night' meet-up

Now, Wolff has revealed all about the meet-up, with the Mercedes boss reiterating Vowles' claims that the night was 'fun', despite talking about some 'tense' moments.

Wolff sat next to Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, who has recently signed Wolff's star driver to his team, and two seats down from bitter rival Horner.

“Now first of all, it was surprisingly fun," he told Sky Sports.

"A bit tense at the beginning. I wasn't planning to talk to everyone but at the end, we were talking to each other and the knives were back in the pocket.

“Stefano [Domenicali] said a good thing, how lucky we are to play this sport and be involved. That was really nice to see.

“We didn't particularly spend a lot of time talking about the current times. But it seems like it's the most competitive it has ever been in terms of the teams together.”

