Horner and Wolff pictured in 'all-night' meeting with F1 chief

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, and his arch nemesis Toto Wolff, have been spotted at a late-night meeting with Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali in Imola.

F1 has returned to the region in Italy, which is where former Ferrari man Domenicali originates from, for the first time since 2022, after terrible floods cancelled last year's event.

READ MORE: Mercedes star in car SWAP at Imola

Red Bull and Horner are hoping to bounce back following a difficult Miami Grand Prix, where they were comprehensively beaten by McLaren.

Mercedes, meanwhile, are having to come to terms with lower-midfield running, with Wolff and star driver Lewis Hamilton seemingly having a miserable 2024.

READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 grid penalty for qualifying STAR

Formula 1 returns to Imola this weekend

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner are rivals

Team principals assemble

Wolff's rivalry with Horner originated from an eight-year spell where Mercedes were right at the top of the sport, before Horner's Red Bull team managed to topple Mercedes (in the drivers' championship at least) in 2021, and have gone on to dominate F1 ever since that immense title fight.

Now, the pair have been forced to put their differences aside at a meeting of all the team principals from the F1 paddock, with F1 CEO Domenicali buying them dinner at one of his preferred restaurants in Italy.

Williams team principal James Vowles revealed the wholesome meet-up, ahead of a weekend in which they will all do battle with the hopes of beating one another.

Vowles said in an Instagram post: "Really great evening with Stefano and the TPs.

"Stefano is from Imola and treated us to a fantastic meal. Great stories all night long; tomorrow we return to fight it out on track."

READ MORE: Newey and Hamilton set to TEAM UP at Ferrari for 2025

Related