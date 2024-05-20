Hamilton £350 million fortune REVEALED after making stunning top 10
Lewis Hamilton has been named in the top 10 of a popular UK rich list, with his pre-Ferrari fortune revealed.
The seven-time world champion is no stranger to success as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers to ever grace the sport, winning 103 races and claiming 104 pole positions.
Hamilton has further cemented his legendary status in F1 by announcing a move to Ferrari for 2025, where he will hope to claim a record-breaking eighth world title.
Reports suggest legendary championship-winning engineer, Adrian Newey, has already signed a contract with Ferrari, to complete a formidable line-up at the Scuderia for the next few seasons.
Where does Lewis Hamilton place on UK rich list?
The British champion is also involved in various projects outside of motorsport, ranging from Hollywood to fashion.
In 2018, Hamilton was invited to design five collections for brand Tommy Hilfiger, and remains a brand ambassador to this day.
Furthermore, Hamilton is a co-producer on Brad Pitt’s upcoming F1 film, with reports suggesting he will also make a cameo in the film.
Altogether, this has helped contribute towards a staggering fortune for the F1 legend, entering the top 10 in The Sunday Times’ ‘40 richest people under 40 in the UK’.
Hamilton placed ninth on the list, above international superstars such as Ed Sheeran, Harry Kane and Dua Lipa.
The champion is reported to earn £40 million a year from driving alone, and a further £10 million from brand deals with the likes of Bose, Tommy Hilfiger and Monster Energy.
Leaks also suggest that Hamilton’s Ferrari contract could be worth as much as $446 million (£358 million), due to an investment from the luxury sports car brand into many of Hamilton's different projects.
