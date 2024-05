F1 News Today: Horner reveals Perez CHANGE as Vettel makes F1 RETURN

Christian Horner has revealed that Sergio Perez has had a change in mentality in 2024, despite a poor result in Imola.

➡️ READ MORE

Vettel makes F1 RETURN in emotional moment

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel made his return to the Formula 1 paddock at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen admits swearing at F1 fan in astonishing exchange

Max Verstappen has revealed an astonishing exchange with a Formula 1 fan at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Kravitz left gushing over F1 star's dog after paying tribute to Imola icon

Legendary Formula 1 broadcaster Ted Kravitz has once again delivered a paw-some moment on his Notebook show at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

'Alonso is on fire. Literally' - Aston Martin star ridiculed after failure at Imola

Fernando Alonso was on fire at the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as his flames came from his brakes during the early stages of the race.

➡️ READ MORE

Related