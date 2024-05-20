Red Bull unable to hide 'unrest' after Adrian Newey exit

A former Formula 1 driver has suggested that Red Bull could experience 'unrest' following Adrian Newey’s exit.

The Austrian-based outfit recently announced the departure of their legendary engineer, with Newey expected to leave in the early part of 2025.

It is believed Newey negotiated an early release from his contract, leaving him free to join a rival team if he wishes.

Recent reports suggest that Newey has already signed a deal with Ferrari, where he would join seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

Could we see Adrian Newey at Ferrari next year?

Are Red Bull in trouble following Newey’s exit?

Newey’s departure follows a tumultuous period for Red Bull, with team principal Christian Horner accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague.

Whilst Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation, Newey’s departure was reported by BBC Sport to be partly down to the saga surrounding Horner.

Former F1 driver Timo Glock discussed the departure of Newey with Sky Germany, and how it will impact the team.

“Of course the pressure is there. Following in Adrian Newey's footsteps is a big one. He said, and this is correct, that it is not just one person but a whole team that determines success,” Glock said.

“Of course Adrian Newey was a big factor in the success of Red Bull. He designed cars that won the world championship.

Adrian Newey designed Red Bull's championship winning cars

“The departure will leave traces and also cause unrest, even if the team will sell it to the outside world as if they have already sorted everything out and are on the right path.

“Again, Adrian Newey is the best designer in Formula 1 and his departure will hurt Red Bull even if they have good people in the background. Nevertheless, he is a key figure.”

