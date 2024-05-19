close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
'Alonso is on fire. Literally' - Aston Martin star ridiculed after failure at Imola

'Alonso is on fire. Literally' - Aston Martin star ridiculed after failure at Imola

'Alonso is on fire. Literally' - Aston Martin star ridiculed after failure at Imola

'Alonso is on fire. Literally' - Aston Martin star ridiculed after failure at Imola

Fernando Alonso was on fire at the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as his flames came from his brakes during the early stages of the race.

The Aston Martin driver had a bad weekend, crashing in FP3, stuttering in qualifying and then being forced to start from the pitlane.

Things went from bad to worse during the race as his car caught fire, prompting a lot of memes and jokes from Formula 1 fans on social media.

'F1 Twitter' as the community still calls itself, despite Elon Musk's rebranding of the platform to X, provided plenty more heat as flames could be seen coming from Alonso's car.

READ MORE: Norris and Verstappen share DRAMATIC fight for win

Here are some of F1 Twitter's best Alonso memes from Imola.

READ MORE: FIA announce PUNISHMENT for Red Bull F1 star

Related

Formula 1 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with all penalties applied
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with all penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
Norris 'hurt' after being BRUTALLY denied Imola victory - Top three verdict
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Norris 'hurt' after being BRUTALLY denied Imola victory - Top three verdict

  • Today 17:12
  • 1

Latest News

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Verstappen admits swearing at F1 fan in astonishing exchange

  • 41 minutes ago
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

'Perez letting Verstappen down' - GPFans Emilia-Romagna GP Hot Takes

  • 1 hour ago
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with all penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Superstars

'Alonso is on fire. Literally' - Aston Martin star ridiculed after failure at Imola

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Legends

Vettel makes F1 RETURN in emotional moment

  • 3 hours ago
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Norris 'hurt' after being BRUTALLY denied Imola victory - Top three verdict

  • Today 17:12
  • 1
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x