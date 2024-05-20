close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull star reveals negotiations as new driver REPLACEMENT target emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull star reveals negotiations as new driver REPLACEMENT target emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull star reveals negotiations as new driver REPLACEMENT target emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull star reveals negotiations as new driver REPLACEMENT target emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

Sergio Perez has opened up about his Formula 1 future, and revealed the latest on his contract negotiations.

➡️ READ MORE

New Audi F1 driver REPLACEMENT target emerges despite Sainz links

Audi have revealed a new target for their 2025 driver line-up, if they fail to acquire Carlos Sainz.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris reveals UNUSUAL detail that cost him Imola victory

Lando Norris has revealed a crucial detail that may have cost him a race victory at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Russell bags AWARD won by F1 champions Hamilton and Verstappen

George Russell has become the latest recipient of a prestigious motorsport award, which has previously been won by Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull unable to hide 'unrest' after Adrian Newey exit

A former Formula 1 driver has suggested that Red Bull could experience 'unrest' following Adrian Newey’s exit.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Carlos Sainz Sergio Perez Lando Norris
F1 News Today: Horner reveals Perez CHANGE as Vettel makes F1 RETURN
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner reveals Perez CHANGE as Vettel makes F1 RETURN

  • Yesterday 11:10
Verstappen involved in 24-hour marathon BEFORE dramatic fight with Norris - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen involved in 24-hour marathon BEFORE dramatic fight with Norris - GPFans F1 Recap

  • May 19, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Red Bull star reveals negotiations as new driver REPLACEMENT target emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Off The Track

Hamilton £350 million fortune REVEALED after making stunning top 10

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Legends

Perfect tribute paid to F1 legend in BRUTAL Mercedes putdown

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Newey could SNUB Hamilton for rival F1 team role

  • Yesterday 20:57
Latest F1 News

Wolff admits 'knives in pockets' at tense F1 bosses meeting

  • Yesterday 19:57
Latest F1 News

'F***ing silent assassin': Horner reveals MASTERMIND behind Newey exit

  • Yesterday 18:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x