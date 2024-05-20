Russell bags AWARD won by F1 champions Hamilton and Verstappen

George Russell has become the latest recipient of a prestigious motorsport award, which has previously been won by Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

Mercedes star Russell is a grand prix winner, and boasts a plethora of experience in Formula 1 both with the Brackley-based squad, and with Williams.

His performances in relation to seven-time champion Hamilton since the pair became team-mates back in 2022 has earned him plenty of acclaim, and the Brit is once again outperforming his supreme team-mate so far in 2024.

Ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weekend, Russell swapped his underperforming W15 car for a 1920s winner of the historic Targa Florio race in Sicily.

George Russell has won the 2024 Lorenzo Bandini trophy

Russell honoured with stunning trophy

This special drive for Russell, which also included the 26-year-old dressed for the occasion in 1920s-style racing gear, coincided with him receiving the 2024 Lorenzo Bandini trophy.

The Lorenzo Bandini trophy is awarded to a driver or team who show a 'commendable performance' in motorsport, and is not necessarily given to a driver excelling in the world championship rankings.

Russell was congratulated for his efforts in F1, in front of a crowd of passionate Italian motorsport fans, dignitaries and journalists.

The trophy itself is named after Lorenzo Bandini, who raced in F1 with Ferrari, claiming eight podiums and one race victory. He tragically lost his life following injuries sustained at the 1967 Monaco GP, but his legacy lives on through this trophy, which has been lifted aloft by several world champions.

Celebrating in style 😍



Marking the centenary of Mercedes' 1924 Targa Florio win with an extra-special day for @GeorgeRussell63 collecting the Trofeo Bandini Award pic.twitter.com/pD9UAi9xaT — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 15, 2024

