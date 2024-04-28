Hamilton F1 rival makes SURPRISE claim about Ferrari move

Nico Rosberg has given his verdict on his former team-mate Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.

The seven-time champion shocked the F1 world when it was announced in February that he would be joining the Maranello squad from 2025 on a multi-year contract.

The stunning transfer marks the end of an iconic relationship between Hamilton and Mercedes – which dates back to his debut season in 2007 with his Mercedes powered McLaren – that has seen him win six of his seven drivers’ titles between 2014 and 2020.

While the Brit described the move as a ‘childhood dream’ of his, he is determined to leave Mercedes on a high note, but the 2024 season has brought about more struggles that have been present since the beginning of the ground-effect era.

Hamilton has failed to win a race since Jeddah in 2021 and has been very vocal about his discontent with his machinery over the last couple of seasons.

So far in 2024, the 39-year-old has recorded a best finish of seventh in the opening round in Bahrain and currently sits ninth in the championship with just 19 points scored.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Rosberg, who won the 2016 world championship after a tense battle with Hamilton as team-mates at Mercedes, believes moving to Ferrari is the ‘right decision', and suggested history could repeat itself after he left McLaren for the Brackley squad back in 2013.

"It came as a huge surprise," he said. "No one expected it. But If you look at the grand scheme of things, then why not?

"It's towards the end of his career. There are two legendary teams - Mercedes and Ferrari - and I know Lewis has always been a big fan of Ferrari road cars also, so why not make that switch and have a different experience of driving in red once?

"At the moment, it seems in performance terms to be the right decision for him, which maybe he's made an amazing move like he did 12 years ago by moving from McLaren for Mercedes.

"McLaren was winning races and Mercedes was nowhere, and the moment he moved, McLaren went backwards and Mercedes started winning races. Maybe he can get the same timing done again."

