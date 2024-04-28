F1 News Today: Incredible Verstappen exit clause reignites F1 rival talks as Mercedes milestone reveals shock RED livery

Reports suggest that Max Verstappen is set to meet with Mercedes after the Miami Grand Prix to discuss a possible future with the German giants.

Mercedes reveal shock RED livery to celebrate historic milestone

Mercedes has made a shock revelation ahead of the Miami Grand Prix with a nod to their winning heritage.

Ricciardo makes five-race admission in bid to survive F1 axe

Daniel Ricciardo is optimistic of his hopes for an improvement in form throughout the rest of 2024 after a successful chassis swap at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Red Bull is 'burning' after Horner and Marko display

A former Formula 1 driver has claimed that Red Bull is ‘burning’ from within despite an incredible run of form so far in 2024.

F1 champion reveals £100 MILLION contract to keep racing

Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has revealed the hefty contract he was set to have if he remained in the sport.

