Newey Red Bull EXIT date revealed as F1 star confirmed at new team - GPFans F1 Recap

A date for when Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey is set to leave the team has been given, according to reports.

Haas announce Hulkenberg EXIT as F1 star's new team confirmed

Haas have officially announced the departure of star driver Nico Hulkenberg, with the German driver's position on the grid also decided for next year.

F1 pundit reveals the thing about Wolff that ANNOYS Horner

Christian Horner has had incredible success in Formula 1 as Red Bull team principal – but Sky Sports pundit David Croft has claimed that he is annoyed by the lack of power he has in comparison to Toto Wolff.

F1 team set to axe BOTH star drivers

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber are set to part ways with both of their drivers at the end of the season, according to reports.

F1 champion claims Drive to Survive success was 'very lucky'

Drive to Survive has had an incredible impact on growing Formula 1’s global audience – but Nico Rosberg claims Netflix were 'lucky' with their success.

F1 News Today: Red Bull star set to QUIT team as F1 driver role CONFIRMED for 2025
F1 News Today: Red Bull star set to QUIT team as F1 driver role CONFIRMED for 2025

  • Yesterday 12:38
Audi agree STAR driver contract as Mercedes driver tipped for new F1 seat THIS season - GPFans F1 Recap
Audi agree STAR driver contract as Mercedes driver tipped for new F1 seat THIS season - GPFans F1 Recap

  • April 25, 2024 23:57

Newey Red Bull EXIT date revealed as F1 star confirmed at new team - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Verstappen takes F1 swipe at Hamilton and rivals with ruthless remark

  • 2 hours ago
Marko defends Ricciardo in 'unbelievable' idiot claim

  • 3 hours ago
Hamilton hints at sensational Newey arrival at Ferrari

  • Yesterday 20:57
Suspended Red Bull employee 'grilled' as Horner saga given potential END DATE

  • Yesterday 19:57
BLOW for former F1 champion as Mercedes preferences revealed

  • Yesterday 18:58
