Newey Red Bull EXIT date revealed as F1 star confirmed at new team - GPFans F1 Recap

A date for when Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey is set to leave the team has been given, according to reports.
Haas announce Hulkenberg EXIT as F1 star's new team confirmed
Haas have officially announced the departure of star driver Nico Hulkenberg, with the German driver's position on the grid also decided for next year.
F1 pundit reveals the thing about Wolff that ANNOYS Horner
Christian Horner has had incredible success in Formula 1 as Red Bull team principal – but Sky Sports pundit David Croft has claimed that he is annoyed by the lack of power he has in comparison to Toto Wolff.
F1 team set to axe BOTH star drivers
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber are set to part ways with both of their drivers at the end of the season, according to reports.
F1 champion claims Drive to Survive success was 'very lucky'
Drive to Survive has had an incredible impact on growing Formula 1’s global audience – but Nico Rosberg claims Netflix were 'lucky' with their success.
