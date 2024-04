Horner outlines Ricciardo target to save F1 dream as major Newey announcement made - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has admitted Daniel Ricciardo may be out of contention for a return to the reigning constructors' champions.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull announce strong statement over Newey departure claims

Red Bull have responded to reports that legendary engineer Adrian Newey will be leaving the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen sent Horner CLEAR message before Newey bombshell

Max Verstappen sent a clear message to Christian Horner weeks before the news that Adrian Newey was set to leave Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 decision announced regarding points system change

Formula 1 teams have opted to postpone the call on whether to make changes to the points system until later this year.

➡️ READ MORE

Newey's wife 'scoping out properties' in MAJOR hint over next move

Adrian Newey is set to leave Red Bull in a major blow to Christian Horner, and now his likely next destination has been inadvertently revealed.

➡️ READ MORE

Related