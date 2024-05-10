Verstappen gives worrying Red Bull verdict as F1 driver replacement 'leaked' - GPFans F1 Recap

close global

Max Verstappen has spoken out on the challenge facing Red Bull as they look to find a replacement for Adrian Newey.

Commentator 'leaks' STUNNING F1 driver replacement news

A commentator appears to have 'leaked' the news that Kimi Antonelli will soon be making a huge career switch to Formula 1.

Red Bull announce NEW car to be unveiled mid-season

Red Bull will reveal their RB17 hypercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this summer.

Sainz 'given DEADLINE' for F1 move by Ferrari rivals

Carlos Sainz as reportedly been set a 'deadline' to commit his future to one potential F1 suitor.

STRANGE new F1 design feature debuted by Ferrari

Ferrari have tested new measures which are hoped to improve wet weather racing.

F1 News Today: Ricciardo makes shock move as F1 team confirms Imola replacement
  • Yesterday 19:18
Horner in brutal swipe at Mercedes chief Wolff as F1 rivals reveal secret upgrade - GPFans F1 Recap
  • May 9, 2024 23:57

  • 12 minutes ago
Craziest F1 car EVER goes up for auction

  • 57 minutes ago
Schumacher suggests only ONE option for Max Verstappen future

  • 1 hour ago
Hamilton pays heartfelt tribute to Brazil after tragedy

  • 2 hours ago
Former Mercedes F1 chief delivers Hamilton blow after damning verdict

  • 3 hours ago
Horner reveals BANS on Newey Red Bull activity

  • 3 hours ago
