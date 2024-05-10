Verstappen gives Red Bull worrying verdict over Newey replacement
Verstappen gives Red Bull worrying verdict over Newey replacement
Max Verstappen has spoken out on the challenge facing Red Bull as they look to find a replacement for Adrian Newey.
The technical chief will depart the reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions in early 2025, ending a hugely successful spell at the team, during which time he has helped deliver 13 titles.
READ MORE: Marko hints at CHANGE in key update on Verstappen's Red Bull future
Verstappen has been a huge part of that success, emerging as the sport's dominant force in recent years after claiming three consecutive drivers' championships, with a fourth looking increasingly likely if he can maintain his fine early season form.
It remains to be seen if Newey opts to join another F1 team next season - with Ferrari rumoured to be a possible landing spot - or whether he will take some time away from the sport, as has been previously suggested by close friend and manager Eddie Jordan.
Newey irreplaceable
Verstappen has admitted Newey's exit from Red Bull will have a significant impact on the team, but doesn't believe they should be searching for a direct replacement to fill the design guru's shoes.
“You will never be able to replace Adrian," said the 26-year-old, speaking to ESPN.
"Adrian is Adrian and then you might find someone new who is in his own role.
"I never like people trying to be like someone else anyway, everyone has to work from their own strength and Adrian has his own strengths.
"But, at the end of the day, that role will always be just an Adrian role so now it’s up to the other people in the technical team to continue what they have been doing which they have been doing fantastically.”
READ MORE: Ricciardo follows Hamilton move after taking big role outside F1
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton pays heartfelt tribute to Brazil after tragedy
- 1 minute ago
Former Mercedes F1 chief delivers Hamilton blow after damning verdict
- 46 minutes ago
Horner reveals BANS on Newey Red Bull activity
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen gives Red Bull worrying verdict over Newey replacement
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo makes shock move as F1 team confirms Imola replacement
- 2 hours ago
F1 team boss announced in switch to rivals
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul