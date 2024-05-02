Former team boss quizzed on role in Newey's Red Bull exit

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan offered a unique insight into his role in helping Adrian Newey negotiate his Red Bull exit.

Jordan - now Newey's manager - was speaking on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast as he reflected on the shock news of the design chief's exit, which was confirmed this week.

Newey, widely be considered to be the greatest F1 designer in history, announced his decision to move on from Red Bull in early 2025, ending a partnership which has delivered 13 titles across two dominant eras for the team.

Jordan - a close friend of Newey - was thanked personally in a statement released by the 65-year-old on Wednesday, as he paid expressed his gratitude to those who have played a key role in his success over almost two decades at the Milton Keynes-based team.

Eddie Jordan has been a long-time friend of Adrian Newey

Newey helped deliver seven drivers' titles at Red Bull with Max Versappen and Sebastian Vettel

'My lips are sealed'

Podcast co-host David Coulthard asked Jordan to confirm or deny if Newey had sought his advice recently, with the Irishman opting to remain tight-lipped on the matter.

He said: “In this case, I’m joining you on the fence and I’m not going to say what is likely my advice, but you know, we do speak a lot.

“We’re next-door neighbours so to speak, and so there are certain things I know about and certain things he knows about me. But you know, my lips are sealed – you won’t get a word out of me!”

Jordan also took time to pay tribute to the departing technical mastermind, admitting that he's 'never heard a bad word said about him'.

He added: “Some would say he’s just brilliant when he has a pencil in his hand, and he becomes just a very normal, quiet, unassuming guy when he doesn’t have the pencil in his hand. And I think that is exactly him.

"So whatever his decision, we wish him well."

