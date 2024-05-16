Newey reveals HUGE plans for F1 return after Red Bull exit

Adrian Newey has revealed that he expects to move to a new F1 team following his departure from Red Bull.

After nearly two decades at the team, it was announced that Newey would be leaving in 2025, despite being under contract with Red Bull until the end of the year.

However, Newey negotiated an early release in his contract that allows him to start working for another team in early 2025.

Multiple team bosses have expressed their interest in signing Newey, with Ferrari hotly tipped to be the next stage of the engineer's career.

Newey had enjoyed championship winning success with Red Bull

Could Newey make a switch to Ferrari alongside Hamilton in 2025?

Will Newey move to a rival F1 team?

Newey’s departure follows a difficult period at Red Bull, with controversies involving their team boss Christian Horner.

Horner was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague earlier this year, however, following an internal investigation he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

The employee has since been suspended, and Christian Horner continues in his role as team principal.

Until now it has been unknown whether Newey would move to another F1 team, or step out of the sport altogether.

The 65-year-old designer has revealed for the first time that he will move to a new F1 team.

Newey sheds light on his F1 future

These latest comments came from an interview with Newey and his manager, former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan, in a YouTube video for Oyster Yachts.

"If you asked me 15 years ago, at the age of 65 would I seriously be considering changing teams, going somewhere else and doing another four or five years, I would have said 'you're absolutely mad,” Newey said.

"I've wanted to work in motor racing as a designer since I was the age of eight or 10. I've been lucky enough to fulfil that ambition, to have got that first job and be in motor racing ever since. Every day has just been a bonus. I just love what I do.

"I'll have a bit of a holiday. As Forrest Gump said at the end of his long run, 'I feel a bit tired at the moment but at some point I'll probably go again'."

