Suspended Red Bull employee 'ANGRY' over Horner investigation

The female employee who was suspended by Red Bull after an investigation into alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' from Christian Horner is reportedly 'angry' over the situation.

The team are flying on track, cruising to 1-2 finishes in the season's first two races, but the saga surrounding their team principal has threatened to derail them off track.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries 2024: Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton WAY out in front

Horner was the subject of an internal investigation by Red Bull GmbH after the female colleague accused him of ‘inappropriate behaviour’, which he still completely denies.

The team principal remained in his post during the investigation, and the 50-year-old was cleared of any wrongdoing after Red Bull concluded their enquiries.

The Christian Horner saga continues to hang over Red Bull

Max Verstappen has continued his winning ways on track

Horner accuser angered by Red Bull investigation

But despite the investigation meeting its end, the matter has shown no signs of slowing down heading into the Australian Grand Prix, after Horner’s accuser was suspended by the team on full pay.

The female employee has since filed an appeal to Red Bull over the decision and recently launched an official complaint to the sport’s governing body, the FIA, through their ethics committee.

The report also shows that there have been two other complaints filed to the FIA about the ordeal dating as far back as early February.

It has now been reported by The Sun that Horner’s accuser is ‘angry and upset’ as she allegedly has not seen the full extent of the report which cleared Horner.

A source of the Sun is claimed to have said: "She has not been allowed to see the whole of the report which cleared Horner and has no clarity as to why the inquiry reached its decision. A timetable for her appeal process is being drawn up."

It is also reported by the Sun that Horner’s spokesman has said that he had not seen the complete dossier either.

While it seems to have not affected Red Bull on the track, the situation has led to huge friction between key personnel, with defending champion Max Verstappen suggesting that he could leave the team if the matter is not adequately resolved.

READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move

Related