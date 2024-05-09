close global

Verstappen makes ‘one-man team’ claim after ‘incredible’ Newey departure

Max Verstappen has spoken about Adrian Newey's long-lasting impact at Red Bull, following the news that the team's design chief will leave his post next year.

Verstappen has worked alongside the 65-year-old since 2016, with the pair playing a vital role in Red Bull's dominance in recent years, delivering three drivers' titles and two constructors' championships together.

With both Verstappen and Red Bull already holding sizeable advantages in this season's standings, few would bet against Newey receiving a perfect send-off in Abu Dhabi this December before he embarks on his next challenge.

Speculation has been swirling over the Brit's next destination, with Ferrari believed to be a strong favourite to secure his much sought-after signature.

Newey may team up with Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025
The design guru has been a key figure at Red Bull since 2006

Newey an F1 'legend'

Verstappen, speaking to ESPN at the Miami Grand Prix, hailed Newey's influence in creating a wonderful team spirit at Red Bull which has helped generate so much success in recent years.

“I think before Adrian even got to the team he was already a legend, so for him to start that new challenge with Red Bull, and basically what they have achieved already from the start, was truly incredible," said the 58-time race winner.

“And then of course roles evolve within a team as well, I think for him also.

"He’s always been a very strong part of the team but, at the same time, from his side as well, he became a bit more of like a mentor.

"There was so many great people coming up through the ranks as well and we really built a strong core team, so it’s not like a one-man team if you know what I mean.”

Newey's wife shares EMOTIONAL tribute following design guru's Red Bull exit
