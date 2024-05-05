Former F1 engineer tips Newey for 'last dance' at Ferrari

Adrian Newey will no doubt become one of the most sought-after signatures around the Formula 1 paddock after his exit from Red Bull.

It was officially confirmed on Wednesday that the legendary chief designer will leave the team after 19 years in the ‘first quarter of 2025.’

It comes after reports that Newey was unsettled at Red Bull due to the power struggle between the Thai and Austrian sides of the ownership, created by the ongoing saga surrounding Christian Horner.

Newey’s departure has prompted huge speculation as to where the 65-year-old will move to next, with Ferrari and Aston Martin both heavily linked.

Adrian Newey's exit from Red Bull has been confirmed

Newey is reportedly unsettled by the Christian Horner saga

Newey Ferrari links intensify

The latter have already made an ambitious offer to sign the Brit, while Lewis Hamilton has hinted at the prospect of Newey joining him at Maranello from next year.

Now, speaking with RacingNews365, former Ferrari engineer Ernest Knoors believes that a move to the iconic Italian team is the best option for Newey.

"I'm a bit biased in that,” he said. “Look, ultimately Formula 1 is the pinnacle. But within F1, if you then take on one last challenge and you go purely for the emotion, I think Ferrari is actually the right end station.

"Ferrari is a team that has a huge tradition, a huge passion and hasn't won for a very long time."

Ferrari have been on a long drought of title success, with their last drivers’ championship coming from Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, and their last constructors’ title coming a year later.

The team have come close to championships with Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel in recent years, but have ultimately missed out, and this is why, according to Knoors, it would make sense for Newey to end his career with Ferrari.

Newey is a target for Ferrari and Aston Martin

"If, as a design legend, you want to do one more 'last dance' and you can lead Ferrari to a drivers' or constructors' title, yes, that would be a tremendous conclusion to your career," he added.

Knoors and Newey are no strangers, having been rivals on the grid throughout the former’s career.

However, they both worked in the paddock with a strong passion for the sport, and Knoors believes that this will be a major factor in Newey’s decision about his next move.

"If I know Newey a little bit, that is something that does attract him tremendously,” he continued.

“[It] has to be added, though. If he goes to Ferrari, he lives in England, works in England.

"At Aston Martin he could very well stay in England and at Mercedes too. So that could possibly play a role as well. But if I have to put my money on it, we'll soon see him behind a nice plate of pasta in Maranello."

