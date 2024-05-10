STRANGE new F1 design feature debuted by Ferrari

Ferrari have tested new measures which are hoped to improve wet weather racing.

At their private Fiorano track on Thursday, the Scuderia worked with the FIA to run a prototype of 'splash guards', designed to reduce spray and therefore make racing easier in wet conditions.

The FIA previously trialled measures with the same aim at Silverstone with Mercedes and McLaren, but had limited success.

Formula 1 cars have had difficulty racing in the rain of late, largely due to the spray generated by cars. The most egregious example was the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, which was abandoned after just three laps.

Wet weather conditions have posed a significant challenge recently

Carlos Sainz was testing the new measures on Thursday

Tests see 'improvement in visibility

Ferrari's test of the new technology was carried out by Oliver Bearman, who returned to action after his stellar Singapore race, alongside Carlos Sainz and Arthur Leclerc.

On a wetted Fiorano track, The Italian team ran both an older car with the new anti-spray measures and the current SF-24 in usual form to compare the differences.

It seems that this had some success, as journalist Albert Fabrega pointed towards an 'improvement in visibility' despite some spray persisting.

Primeras fotos de los nuevos guardabarros que se están probando en Fiorano para disminuir spray en condiciones mojado. Se cubre prácticamente toda la rueda. Sigue habiendo el spray generado por el difusor, pero en la comparativa se nota mejora en la visibilidad

📷 @formu1a__uno pic.twitter.com/FhXSKrnh21 — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) May 9, 2024

A second variant, which also covered most of the wheel but with large holes in the side, was also on show.

Galleria di immagini del test FIA effettuato questa mattina dalla Ferrari. Sempre bello quando una F1 prova delle novità, che piacciano o no. Oramai siamo abituati ai test a porte chiuse e robe simili #FORMU1A https://t.co/JpY8EMkiDw pic.twitter.com/vcseHpzWMD — Piergiuseppe Donadoni (@SmilexTech) May 9, 2024

