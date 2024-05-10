close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
STRANGE new F1 design feature debuted by Ferrari

STRANGE new F1 design feature debuted by Ferrari

STRANGE new F1 design feature debuted by Ferrari

STRANGE new F1 design feature debuted by Ferrari

Ferrari have tested new measures which are hoped to improve wet weather racing.

At their private Fiorano track on Thursday, the Scuderia worked with the FIA to run a prototype of 'splash guards', designed to reduce spray and therefore make racing easier in wet conditions.

READ MORE: Blueprint submitted to F1 and FIA for THREE new teams

The FIA previously trialled measures with the same aim at Silverstone with Mercedes and McLaren, but had limited success.

Formula 1 cars have had difficulty racing in the rain of late, largely due to the spray generated by cars. The most egregious example was the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, which was abandoned after just three laps.

Wet weather conditions have posed a significant challenge recently
Carlos Sainz was testing the new measures on Thursday

Tests see 'improvement in visibility

Ferrari's test of the new technology was carried out by Oliver Bearman, who returned to action after his stellar Singapore race, alongside Carlos Sainz and Arthur Leclerc.

On a wetted Fiorano track, The Italian team ran both an older car with the new anti-spray measures and the current SF-24 in usual form to compare the differences.

READ MORE: Marko hints at CHANGE in key update on Verstappen's Red Bull future

It seems that this had some success, as journalist Albert Fabrega pointed towards an 'improvement in visibility' despite some spray persisting.

A second variant, which also covered most of the wheel but with large holes in the side, was also on show.

READ MORE: Hamilton insists Cullen 'belongs in the sport'

Related

Mercedes Ferrari McLaren Carlos Sainz FIA Oliver Bearman
Ferrari F1 replacement announced ahead of Imola
Latest F1 News

Ferrari F1 replacement announced ahead of Imola

  • Yesterday 20:29
Ferrari secret upgrade REVEALED for key F1 race
Latest F1 News

Ferrari secret upgrade REVEALED for key F1 race

  • Yesterday 17:56

Latest News

Latest F1 News

STRANGE new F1 design feature debuted by Ferrari

  • 11 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Norris piles pressure on F1 rivals with MASSIVE claim

  • 56 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team boss hints at next Newey move

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team boss confirms Sainz talks in substantial blow to rivals

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Commentator 'leaks' STUNNING F1 driver replacement news

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull

Red Bull announce NEW car to be unveiled mid-season

  • Today 08:26
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x