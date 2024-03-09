close global

Bearman masterclass - 'Total Chad' hailed after Ferrari F1 debut

Oliver Bearman made history in many ways at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, leading to relentless praise from the online Formula 1 community who hailed his debut drive as a 'masterclass.'

The 18-year-old became the third youngest driver to start a Formula 1 race before a hugely impressive performance saw him finish in seventh and set his own record in the process.

Bearman's six points are the most ever for a teenager on his F1 debut, bettering the previous best of Daniil Kyvat who picked up two points at the 2014 Australian Grand Prix.

The British driver also was named Driver of the Day in an absolute landslide, winning 48% of the votes after 570,000 F1 fans entered the poll.

Despite a perfect F1 weekend for the teenager, Bearman's F2 weekend ended in disappointment as he lost his points for taking pole position and now sits last in the the race for the Formula 2 championship.

But we're sure he won't mind!

Fans hail Bearman's incredible F1 debut

