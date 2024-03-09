Bearman masterclass - 'Total Chad' hailed after Ferrari F1 debut

Oliver Bearman made history in many ways at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, leading to relentless praise from the online Formula 1 community who hailed his debut drive as a 'masterclass.'

The 18-year-old became the third youngest driver to start a Formula 1 race before a hugely impressive performance saw him finish in seventh and set his own record in the process.

Bearman's six points are the most ever for a teenager on his F1 debut, bettering the previous best of Daniil Kyvat who picked up two points at the 2014 Australian Grand Prix.

The British driver also was named Driver of the Day in an absolute landslide, winning 48% of the votes after 570,000 F1 fans entered the poll.

Despite a perfect F1 weekend for the teenager, Bearman's F2 weekend ended in disappointment as he lost his points for taking pole position and now sits last in the the race for the Formula 2 championship.

But we're sure he won't mind!

Fans hail Bearman's incredible F1 debut

Ollie Bearman masterclass pic.twitter.com/nfs2nOMX4k — F1 TROLL (@f1trollofficial) March 9, 2024

18-YEAR OLD OLLIE BEARMAN GOT HIS FIRST F1 POINTS (P7) IN HIS FIRST F1 RACE FOR SCUDERIA FERRARI. pic.twitter.com/C9aKnrAkAG — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) March 9, 2024

OLLIE BEARMAN POINTS pic.twitter.com/llP2vyY9XR — F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) March 9, 2024

Podium for Charles and a stunning debut drive from Ollie Bearman to bring home his first F1 points!



We are set for the future 🐎 pic.twitter.com/uD4XWNeOEy — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) March 9, 2024

You won’t see many better #F1 GP debuts than the drive that Essex-born teenager Ollie Bearman delivered for Ferrari in Jeddah this afternoon. I think we can safely say that a star was born in Chelmsford in 2005. Yes, as recently as 2005, believe it or not! #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/H2gB726dqS — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 🏁 (@TheBishF1) March 9, 2024

Proud Dad Alert ❤



Ollie Bearman's dad watches on with John Elkann, Ferrari Chairman, alongside him 🥺 pic.twitter.com/etOJSj9THI — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 9, 2024

Oliver Bearman is now the teenager to score the most points on Grand Prix debut.#F1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/80KT7HkwkL — Sundaram R (@f1statsguru) March 9, 2024

OLIVER BEARMAN IS A FORMULA ONE GRAND PRIX POINTS SCORER!!!



WHAT A DRIVE! 🐻👨 pic.twitter.com/QPtqeHsKNn — Alex (@AS19_YT) March 9, 2024

OLLIE BEARMAN DRIVER OF THE DAY!!! pic.twitter.com/5nfvsYRQMj — andy (@iiiuminateandy) March 9, 2024

me when ollie bearman



– driver of the day and finished p7

– 68th driver and first brit to score points on debut since paul di resta in 2011

– first driver to finish 7th or higher on debut since felipe nasr finished 5th in 2015



pic.twitter.com/rMAfiVNLwC — gen (@forsainz) March 9, 2024

