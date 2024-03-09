Ferrari star lays BIG challenge to RB rivals at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Ollie Bearman hunted down the RB of Yuki Tsunoda on lap one of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen made a blistering start to get away from Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

The 18-year-old British driver initially appeared very racy on his brand new set of soft tyres, battling with Tsunoda on the first lap of his Formula 1 career, standing in for Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari.

Bearman's temporary team-mate Leclerc made a poor start to the race, with three-time world champion Verstappen once again getting the better of him off the line, before Red Bull's Perez got past the Monegasque driver.

Verstappen scampered away into the distance in the opening stages, looking to claim his ninth consecutive F1 race victory.

Ollie Bearman is standing in at Ferrari

Max Verstappen led the early stages

Early safety car in Saudi Arabia

A slam into the barriers on lap six for Aston Martin's Lance Stroll maintained the record of there being a safety car or red flag at every race around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Verstappen used the opportunity to come into the pits to change his tyres, as did all of the front runners with the exception of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton, whose last victory in F1 came at the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP.

Red Bull will be seeking to start the season off with consecutive one-two finishes, despite the chaos surrounding the world champions.

