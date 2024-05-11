close global

F1 News Today: Newey BANS at Red Bull revealed as Hamilton dealt major blow

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed the restrictions which have been imposed on Adrian Newey ahead of his exit in 2025.

Former Mercedes F1 chief delivers Hamilton blow after damning verdict

A former executive director at Mercedes F1 has warned that the team could get worse after a difficult start to the 2024 season, in what will come as wretched news to star driver Lewis Hamilton.

F1 team boss announced in switch to rivals

The CEO recently enjoyed his second victory whilst in charge at McLaren, with Lando Norris claiming a stunning maiden win in Miami.

F1 team complete private 'test' with star driver

Ferrari have carried out a Formula 1 'test' with one of their junior drivers at their private circuit in Fiorano.

Craziest F1 car EVER goes up for auction

F1’s craziest car the 1977 Tyrrell P34 has gone up for auction at RM Sotheby’s for a value that is expected to be between £385,000 and £550,000.

Red Bull Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Christian Horner McLaren
F1 Standings

