F1 team complete private 'test' with star driver
Ferrari have carried out a Formula 1 'test' with one of their junior drivers at their private circuit in Fiorano.
The Scuderia have made a decent start to 2024, and trail first-placed Red Bull by 52 points in the constructors' standings.
In recent days, the Italian team have used their Fiorano track for a multitude of tests, including new anti-spray measures developed by the FIA hoped to improve wet weather racing.
Ferrari have also run their much-anticipated upgrade package, scheduled to be introduced at the upcoming Imola Grand Prix.
Young star completes Ferrari 'test'
The Scuderia have also used their track time to give laps to development driver Arthur Leclerc, younger brother of current Ferrari ace Charles.
In 2023, the 23-year-old competed in Formula 2 with DAMS, scoring a single podium, and this season he has raced in the European Le Mans series for Panis Racing.
Getting some testing laps in 👊 @arthur_leclerc7 is behind the wheel of the F1-75 while @Charles_Leclerc completes the first half of our filming day test pic.twitter.com/zikkpRK80x— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 10, 2024
Leclerc was driving the F1-75 during the test, which can be used for extended testing purposes now it is two years old.
His older brother was also in action on Friday as he drove the newly-upgraded Ferrari for the first time in a filming day test.
Change your timezone:
