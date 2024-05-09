close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ferrari secret upgrade REVEALED for key F1 race

Ferrari secret upgrade REVEALED for key F1 race

Ferrari secret upgrade REVEALED for key F1 race

Ferrari secret upgrade REVEALED for key F1 race

Ferrari will use their private Fiorano race track this week to test FIA-designed mudflaps and their highly-anticipated upgrade package.

The Scuderia showed strong pace last time out in Miami, though were unable to capitalise on a rare mix of a Max Verstappen mistake and misfortune as McLaren's Lando Norris took his maiden win.

READ MORE: Blueprint submitted to F1 and FIA for THREE new teams

The Italian team are second in the Constructors' Championship, 52 points behind leaders Red Bull.

After McLaren brought a raft of upgrades to Miami, Ferrari themselves will bring their promising new package to the Imola Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc finished third at the Miami Grand Prix
The Scuderia have a major upgrade planned for Imola

Ferrari to test 'performance' upgrades this week

As reported by formu1a.uno, Ferrari have reserved the Fiorano track for the F1 project from May 9th-10th.

On Thursday, the new aerodynamic wet weather mudflaps designed by the FIA ​​were tested on an old car. This follows a previous test on potential solutions to issues with excessive spray from cars during wet weather conditions.

READ MORE: Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit

Fred Vasseur became Ferrari team principal in 2023

On Friday, a 200km filming day will take place, and the current car, the SF-24, will debut the upgrade package scheduled for Imola.

After the Miami Grand Prix, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said: "We don't have to expect that it will be a game-changer, but it's so tight that this can bring performance.

"Our competitors brought parts this weekend, and it was not a game-changer. But it's also that when in qualifying you have four or five cars in one-tenth, if you bring one-tenth, it's a game-changer for the weekend."

READ MORE: Sky F1 presenter escapes injury after near miss with Hamilton’s car

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari McLaren F1 Lando Norris
Sainz hits out at 'UNTRUE' rumours over next team
Latest F1 News

Sainz hits out at 'UNTRUE' rumours over next team

  • May 6, 2024 16:57
Leclerc hits out at CONTROVERSIAL Ferrari livery
F1 News & Gossip

Leclerc hits out at CONTROVERSIAL Ferrari livery

  • May 5, 2024 18:44

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Horner reveals TRUTH about Newey relationship at Red Bull

  • 10 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull chief hints Verstappen exit as F1 rivals detail key upgrade plans

  • 34 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Mercedes F1 star gives WORRYING prediction over team future

  • 55 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari secret upgrade REVEALED for key F1 race

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

New F1 record announced following Miami Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

New British racing sensation EXCITED by Netflix developments

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x