Ferrari secret upgrade REVEALED for key F1 race

Ferrari will use their private Fiorano race track this week to test FIA-designed mudflaps and their highly-anticipated upgrade package.

The Scuderia showed strong pace last time out in Miami, though were unable to capitalise on a rare mix of a Max Verstappen mistake and misfortune as McLaren's Lando Norris took his maiden win.

The Italian team are second in the Constructors' Championship, 52 points behind leaders Red Bull.

After McLaren brought a raft of upgrades to Miami, Ferrari themselves will bring their promising new package to the Imola Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc finished third at the Miami Grand Prix

The Scuderia have a major upgrade planned for Imola

Ferrari to test 'performance' upgrades this week

As reported by formu1a.uno, Ferrari have reserved the Fiorano track for the F1 project from May 9th-10th.

On Thursday, the new aerodynamic wet weather mudflaps designed by the FIA ​​were tested on an old car. This follows a previous test on potential solutions to issues with excessive spray from cars during wet weather conditions.

Fred Vasseur became Ferrari team principal in 2023

On Friday, a 200km filming day will take place, and the current car, the SF-24, will debut the upgrade package scheduled for Imola.

After the Miami Grand Prix, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said: "We don't have to expect that it will be a game-changer, but it's so tight that this can bring performance.

"Our competitors brought parts this weekend, and it was not a game-changer. But it's also that when in qualifying you have four or five cars in one-tenth, if you bring one-tenth, it's a game-changer for the weekend."

