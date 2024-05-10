close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team boss announced in switch to rivals

F1 team boss announced in switch to rivals

F1 team boss announced in switch to rivals

F1 team boss announced in switch to rivals

McLaren team boss Zak Brown has been announced to move to a rival F1 team... for a weekend.

The CEO recently enjoyed his second victory whilst in charge at McLaren, with Lando Norris claiming a stunning maiden win in Miami.

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race

Brown’s inaugural McLaren victory was with Daniel Ricciardo at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, the Aussie forcing him to get a tattoo to commemorate the achievement.

After coming close to a victory with Norris in Russia the same year, the team could finally celebrate with the British driver in Miami.

Lando Norris wins in Miami
Zak Brown has overseen two Grand Prix victories at McLaren

Zak Brown makes surprising team switch

Brown was jubilant speaking to Sky Sports following Lando Norris’ win.

"This is long overdue. This is a very popular win amongst the fans, the drivers - so many drivers went up to him and congratulated him,” he said.

"He drove perfectly and the car was very fast.

"A lot of credit to the leadership team. Andrea, Stella I couldn't ask for a better team principal.

"He listens, he communicates, he's thoughtful, he's hard-working and demanding. That's how everyone is at the factory. It's all starting to come together."

Despite being loyal to McLaren, Zak Brown will make a temporary switch to drive his Williams at the Monaco Historique this weekend.

The Monaco Historique showcases cars from the history of motorsport in a series of races two weeks before the Monaco Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc famously crashed Niki Lauda’s 1972 Ferrari 312B3 into the barriers in 2022, mirroring his unravelling F1 season.

READ MORE: Hamilton insists Cullen 'belongs in the sport'

According to Sky Sports Zak Brown will race in Alan Jones’ 1980 world title winning FW07B this weekend.

Brown has raced in the Williams before at the Velocity Invitational event, and has plenty of other impressive in his cars collection- including Ayrton Senna’s McLaren-Honda MP4/6 from 1991.

The Monaco Historique will be aired across Sky Sports Youtube channels on Saturday and Sunday.

READ MORE: Marko hints at CHANGE in key update on Verstappen's Red Bull future

Related

McLaren Daniel Ricciardo Lando Norris Zak Brown Miami Ricciardo
Cullen in CRYPTIC motivational post as new relationship blossoms
F1 News & Gossip

Cullen in CRYPTIC motivational post as new relationship blossoms

  • May 7, 2024 20:14
Angela Cullen sends out love to new partner after moving on from Hamilton
F1 News

Angela Cullen sends out love to new partner after moving on from Hamilton

  • April 22, 2024 08:28
  • 2

Latest News

F1 News

F1 team boss announced in switch to rivals

  • 23 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team complete private 'test' with star driver

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

New exposed McLaren feature could leave rivals worried insists former F1 star

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Pirelli F1 boss admits tyre WAR revelation

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo makes shock move as F1 team confirms Imola replacement

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star issues WARNING to rivals after 'insane' claim

  • Today 14:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x