Horner in brutal swipe at Mercedes chief Wolff as F1 rivals reveal secret upgrade - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has continued his ongoing war of words with Mercedes rival Toto Wolff despite the chasm in performance between their respective F1 teams.

Ferrari secret upgrade REVEALED for key F1 race

Ferrari will use their private Fiorano race track this week to test FIA-designed mudflaps and their highly-anticipated upgrade package.

FIA in disarray as MASS EXODUS continues

Natalie Robyn, the first CEO of the FIA, is set to leave her role at motorsport's governing body after just 18 months.

New INVESTIGATION launched into F1's Andretti rejection

The fallout from Andretti Global's failed attempt to join the Formula 1 grid is set to rumble on, with an investigation into the rejection now set to be launched.

Verstappen highlights positive of Donald Trump after F1 appearance

Max Verstappen has revealed one positive aspect of Donald Trump's visit to the Miami Grand Prix.

F1 News Today: Red Bull chief hints Verstappen exit as F1 rivals detail key upgrade plans
F1 News Today: Red Bull chief hints Verstappen exit as F1 rivals detail key upgrade plans

  • Yesterday 19:18
Newey fuels Ferrari RUMOURS as Mercedes star reveals talks with Red Bull stalwart - GPFans F1 Recap
Newey fuels Ferrari RUMOURS as Mercedes star reveals talks with Red Bull stalwart - GPFans F1 Recap

  • May 8, 2024 23:57

F1 Standings

