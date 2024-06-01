close global

Ricciardo F1 fortunes take dramatic turn as replacement verdict given for Canadian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future could be safe as a shock team switch emerges in the 2025 driver market.

F1 driver replacement verdict TWIST for Canadian Grand Prix

F1’s driver market has been in flux since Lewis Hamilton announced he would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari in 2024, with the seven-time world champion displacing Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari blindsided over Newey as F1 team set to take advantage

Ferrari’s eagerness to sign Adrian Newey could be a detriment to their current technical team with rival F1 teams set to take advantage, according to reports.

Hamilton given colossal F1 fan snub after Ferrari revelation

Lewis Hamilton has been dealt an early Ferrari blow before even joining them after fans appeared to snub the Brit's chances of succeeding at the team.

Schumacher in talks over EPIC move amid F1 ambitions

Mick Schumacher could make an epic move after revealing his ambitions to return to Formula 1.

F1 Standings

