Ricciardo F1 fortunes take dramatic turn as replacement verdict given for Canadian GP - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo F1 fortunes take dramatic turn as replacement verdict given for Canadian GP - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future could be safe as a shock team switch emerges in the 2025 driver market.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 driver replacement verdict TWIST for Canadian Grand Prix
F1’s driver market has been in flux since Lewis Hamilton announced he would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari in 2024, with the seven-time world champion displacing Carlos Sainz.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari blindsided over Newey as F1 team set to take advantage
Ferrari’s eagerness to sign Adrian Newey could be a detriment to their current technical team with rival F1 teams set to take advantage, according to reports.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton given colossal F1 fan snub after Ferrari revelation
Lewis Hamilton has been dealt an early Ferrari blow before even joining them after fans appeared to snub the Brit's chances of succeeding at the team.
➡️ READ MORE
Schumacher in talks over EPIC move amid F1 ambitions
Mick Schumacher could make an epic move after revealing his ambitions to return to Formula 1.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo F1 fortunes take dramatic turn as replacement verdict given for Canadian GP - GPFans F1 Recap
- 23 minutes ago
Kelly Piquet makes stunning Ferrari revelation amid uncertain Verstappen future
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo given F1 future boost after shock team switch emerges
- 2 hours ago
Marko delivers sly jibe at F1 rivals as Red Bull domination wanes
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton completes Ferrari signing in Monaco as title winner axed by F1 team
- 3 hours ago
- 1
Verstappen and Ricciardo in deep Red Bull war as blame claims emerge
- Yesterday 19:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul