Ferrari blindsided over Newey as F1 team set to take advantage

Ferrari’s eagerness to sign Adrian Newey could be a detriment to their current technical team with rival F1 teams set to take advantage, according to reports.

Red Bull announced that their chief technical officer Adrian Newey would be leaving the team in early 2025.

READ MORE: F1 Headlines: Hamilton completes Ferrari signing in Monaco as title winner axed by F1 team

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 'in trouble' as team issues deepen for Horner

Newey has worked with the team for nearly two decades, winning six constructors’ and seven drivers’ titles with the Austrian outfit.

The engineer extended his contract with Red Bull last year until the end of 2025, however he has negotiated an early release.

Adrian Newey has worked with Red Bull for nearly two decades

Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

Why has Newey left Red Bull?

Reasons for Newey’s departure have been widely speculated, with some suggesting he had grown tired of the internal power struggle within Red Bull.

Newey could also be eyeing a move to a rival F1 team, with the 65-year-old tipped to join Ferrari next season.

Ferrari have recently signed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to the team, who will partner Charles Leclerc next season.

The Scuderia have been on an upwards trajectory recently, with a win apiece for their two drivers Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in 2024.

An addition of Newey to their already star studded ranks, could help Ferrari transcend their rivals, and return to F1 dominance last seen in the Michael Schumacher era.

READ MORE: Hamilton completes Ferrari signing in front of stunned Wolff

Can Newey help Ferrari win a world title?

According to a report from Motorsport.com, however, if Ferrari continue to focus their attentions on Newey it could overshadow those in their current technical department.

Their technical director Enrico Cardile has been linked with a possible move to Aston Martin, with the British team attempting to prise him away if his role becomes diminished due to Newey’s arrival.

Whilst Newey would take on the role of super consultant if he was to join Ferrari, Motorsport.com warns that “his high-profile status could end up overshadowing the efforts of those within Maranello who have helped guide its recent push to the front.”

READ MORE: Leclerc gives CONTROVERSIAL take on vital question

Related