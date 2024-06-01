Hamilton given colossal F1 fan snub after Ferrari revelation

Lewis Hamilton has been dealt an early Ferrari blow before even joining them after fans appeared to snub the Brit's chances of succeeding at the team.

The seven-time world champion announced on the eve of the season he was to move to the Italian giants from Mercedes in a confirmation that rocked the F1 world in one of the sport's biggest stories in recent times.

Hamilton had only just signed a contract extension months prior with Mercedes but in a bid to land a record eighth world championship took the plunge to move teams in time for the 2025 season.

On the face of it, it appears to be a smart move, with Mercedes now struggling and lingering a distant fourth in the world championship, barely able to challenge for a podium let alone return to the top step having dominated the sport with seven drivers' world championships and eight constructors' titles between 2014 and 2021.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of 2024

Lewis Hamilton has not been on the podium since last season

When did Hamilton last finish on the F1 podium?

Indeed, Hamilton has failed to finish in the top five in 2024 and at 11 races is on his longest streak without a podium in his entire career that stretches back to a second place finish in Mexico last autumn.

The good news for the 39-year-old is that Ferrari now appear to be on the up, Charles Leclerc triumphing last time out in Monaco and Carlos Sainz - who Hamilton will replace - finishing third.

It's Ferrari's second win of the campaign after Sainz's Australia success as they look to be catching up performance wise with Red Bull whose dominance in the sport appears to be loosening on a race-by-race basis.

Charles Leclerc (left) won for Ferrari in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will battle in 2025

Who will win between Hamilton and Leclerc at Ferrari?

Yet, although it bodes well for Hamilton's chances of title success at Ferrari next season - Leclerc's impressive form could also prove to be a double edged sword.

In a GPFans poll, thousands of supporters cast their vote to help give a verdict on who will win the team-mate battle at Maranello in 2025.

Perhaps, with Leclerc's stunning Monaco win fresh in the memory, the Monegasque driver took well over half of the vote on 56 per cent, with Hamilton left trailing on 37 per cent, and a further seven per cent believing it will be too tight to call.

