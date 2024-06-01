F1 driver replacement verdict TWIST for Canadian Grand Prix

A driver’s F1 future has been confirmed in a twist ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

F1’s driver market has been in flux since Lewis Hamilton announced he would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari in 2024, with the seven-time world champion displacing Carlos Sainz.

Since then, the Spaniard has been linked to just about every team on the grid including Williams, Sauber/Audi and potentially replacing Sergio Perez at Red Bull.

A series of dangerous crashes at the Monaco Grand Prix, have also called into question the future of drivers’ including Esteban Ocon.

Sergio Perez is out of contract for 2025

Alpine were involved in a lap one collision at the Monaco GP

Will Ocon leave Alpine?

Ocon made tyre-to-tyre contact with Gasly after driving down the inside at Turn 8 heading into the tunnel, lifting his Alpine into the air.

The incident resulted in a retirement for Ocon, with Gasly managing to remain in the race and finish P10.

According to Ted Kravitz, Alpine boss Bruno Famin was furious with Ocon for the collision, and was reportedly considering replacing him with reserve driver Jack Doohan.

However, Ocon has confirmed he will be racing in Montreal following a strong statement on social media.

Esteban Ocon releases a statement ahead of the Canadian GP

“Much has been said in the aftermath of the Monaco Grand Prix. While I have received many messages of support, I have been deeply saddened by the amount of abuse and negativity that I have received online regarding my character, my driving, and my career,” Ocon wrote.

“Thanks to the hard work, support, and sacrifices of many people, I’ve raced in over 140 Grands Prix so far since my debut in 2016. I have always been a tough competitor, and, like most drivers, I’ve had my share of incidents.”

“I respect Pierre as a teammate and as a competitor. We have always worked collaboratively and professionally inside the team, and this will continue to be the case,” the Frenchman added.

“I’m looking forward to competing in Montreal, in front of the fantastic Canadian fans, and to the exciting opportunities the future holds.

"Esteban.”

