Schumacher in talks over EPIC move amid F1 ambitions

Mick Schumacher could make an epic move after revealing his ambitions to return to Formula 1.

The son of seven-time world champion, Michael Schumacher, competed with Haas from 2021-2022, before being dropped in favour of Nico Hulkenberg for 2023.

Schumacher was involved in a number of crashes in 2022, including a terrifying incident during the Monaco Grand Prix where he split his car in half.

Since leaving Formula 1, the German driver has undertaken roles with Mercedes as their reserve driver, and with Alpine in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Mick Schumacher was Mercedes' reserve driver in 2023

Could we see Mick Schumacher at Alpine?

Will Schumacher ever return to F1?

Mick Schumacher could be targeting a return to F1 with Alpine for 2025, with boss Bruno Famin revealing he is a ‘possibility’ for the team.

"I missed racing and the WEC was the best possible option for that. Of course, I always have one eye on Formula 1," said Schumacher when discussing a potential return.

The future of current Alpine driver Esteban Ocon has been under threat after colliding with his team-mate Pierre Gasly in Monaco, with reports suggesting he could be replaced as soon as the Canadian Grand Prix.

In a recent statement on social media, Ocon has confirmed he will race in Canada and has called out the ‘hurtful’ abuse he has received since the crash.

Whilst an immediate return to F1 looks unlikely for Schumacher, he has been in talks with a rival motorsport series.

Could Schumacher move to rival series IndyCar?

IndyCar team owner Dale Coyne has revealed he would like to see Schumacher make a switch over to the American series.

"There are all these Formula 2 drivers who finish first or second but have no real future in Formula 1. Mick Schumacher is a perfect example. We would love to welcome such a great driver here," he said according to AMuS.

"We are talking to Mick Schumacher. But he is still pinning his hopes on the Alpine commitment. I would be happy if we were given the chance."

