Audi agree STAR driver contract as Mercedes driver tipped for new F1 seat THIS season - GPFans F1 Recap

Audi have agreed a long-term deal for the first of two drivers they hope to secure before the end of the season.

Mercedes star tipped to replace struggling driver THIS season

Mercedes are currently assessing whether prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli is a viable option for Lewis Hamilton's vacant seat in 2025, which could mean bad news for Williams' Logan Sargeant.

Red Bull chief admits interest in poaching TWO rival stars

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that the team still hold a long-term interest in McLaren driving duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the future.

F1 legend issues DAMNING verdict on proposed rule change

F1 legend Martin Brundle has had his say on proposed rule changes, which would see the allocation of points altered for the 2025 season.

FIA boss HITS OUT at 'court of public opinion' after interference allegations

FIA boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem has insisted that he has 'nothing to hide' having been cleared of accusations that he interfered with the organisation of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

