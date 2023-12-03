F1 News Today: Wolff warns rivals over new 2024 car as team boss launches 'Pink Mercedes' defence
Wolff's declaration comes on the heels of a season where Mercedes' customer team, Aston Martin, emerged as a formidable challenger to Red Bull in the early stages.
Horner launches 'Pink Mercedes' defence over Red Bull F1 alliance
Christian Horner has insisted that there will be no repeat of the "Pink Mercedes" controversy as Red Bull establish a closer collaboration with sister team AlphaTauri in 2024.
F1 team bosses OUTRAGED over Wolff's alleged 'conflict of interest'
Formula 1 team principals are reportedly up in arms over what they believe to be a conflict of interest that enables Mercedes chief Toto Wolff to access confidential information.
Domenicali places 'big duty' on F1 teams to improve entertainment factor
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has suggested that it is up to Red Bull's rivals to provide a threat to the Milton Keynes-based team in 2024, placing a 'big duty' upon their shoulders.
Tsunoda recalls 'best day ever' with Hollywood legend
When AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda was presented with the extraordinary opportunity to meet his idol the Japanese driver described the event as his 'best day ever'.
